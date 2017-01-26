UK Q4 2016 prelim GDP arrives at 0.6% vs 0.5% exp q/q

The UK GDP first estimate revealed that the pace of growth in the UK economy stalled somewhat in the fourth quarter, although better estimates.

The report showed that the GDP figures came in at 0.6% q/q in the fourth quarter of 2016, same as that booked in the third quarter, although surpassed expectations of 0.5% increase seen in the previous quarter.

While on an annualized basis, the growth rate stayed flat at +2.2% in Q4, when compared to forecasts of +2.1%.

Key Headlines from ONS:

Pace of growth solid at end of 2016, led disproportionately by consumer