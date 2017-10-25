UK: Q3 GDP likely to print 0.4% - TDS

Analysts at TDS suggest that UK’s most domestic indicators grew at a healthy pace in 17Q3, though export data remains a big downside risk.

Key Quotes

“The BoE has foreshadowed near-term rate increases conditional on the economy evolving in line with its expectations. With a 0.3% q/q forecast in the September MPC minutes, our above-consensus call for GDP of 0.4% should help anchor expectations of a rate rise in November, and set the tone for a second hike in the first half of next year.”