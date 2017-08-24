UK Q2 GDP second estimate matches expectations

The UK GDP second estimate confirmed that the pace of growth in the UK economy slowed more-than expected in the second quarter of this year, as reflected by the preliminary figures.

The report showed that the GDP figures came in at 0.3% q/q in the second quarter of 2017, same as that booked in the first reading, and met expectations.

While on an annualized basis, the growth rate came in at +1.7% in Q2, unrevised from the flash readout.