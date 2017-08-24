UK Q2 GDP second estimate matches expectations

UK Q2 GDP second estimate matches expectationsBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK GDP second estimate confirmed that the pace of growth in the UK economy slowed more-than expected in the second quarter of this year, as reflected by the preliminary figures.
The report showed that the GDP figures came in at 0.3% q/q in the second quarter of 2017, same as that booked in the first reading, and met expectations.
While on an annualized basis, the growth rate came in at +1.7% in Q2, unrevised from the flash readout.
