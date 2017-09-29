UK: Q2 GDP expected to remain unchanged at 0.3% - TDS

UK: Q2 GDP expected to remain unchanged at 0.3% - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS suggest that today we get the third and final reading of UK Q2 GDP which is expected to remain unchanged at 0.3% q/q.
Key Quotes
“Published alongside the release will be significant historical revisions to the UK macroeconomic picture, including a notable upward revision to the household savings ratio that will make the household financial situation look much better (something the BoE was well aware of at its last two meetings). The pre-2016 revisions have already been previewed by the ONS, so economists will be focused on how revisions affect the narrative in more recent quarters. Today is also the second day of the BoE’s 20 years of independence conference, with appearances by the BoE’s Broadbent at 1:30pm BST and Carney at 3pm.”
