Danske Bank analysts suggest that in terms of economic data releases, it is another quiet day today and the UK Q2 GDP will be the only key economic release for the day.

Key Quotes

“In the UK, the monthly GPD indicator for June (and hence the full estimate of Q2 GDP) is released at 10.30 CEST, which is expected to show that GDP growth has slowed in Q2 compared to Q1, as the original Brexit stockpiling effect is no longer artificially boosting GDP growth.”

“In the Scandies, we have a couple of interesting releases. In Sweden, we could see a rebound in the household consumption indicator for June, given the fact that retail sales rebounded sharply. In Norway, we expect a further slowdown in core inflation to 2.2% in July.”