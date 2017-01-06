UK purchasing managers indices to be the highlight – Scotiabank

UK purchasing managers indices to be the highlight – ScotiabankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Scotiabank suggest that Thursday’s PMI for the manufacturing sector and the next day’s construction PMI will be the highlights of the week for gilts and pound sterling alongside a Moody’s review of the UK’s sovereign rating on Friday.
Key Quotes
“Cooler Q1 GDP growth of just 0.2% q/q has been somewhat at odds with a stable construction PMI and a rising manufacturing PMI that, along with services, lifted the composite economy-wide PMI in April.”