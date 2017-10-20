UK: Public sector net borrowing decreased by £0.7 bln to £5.9 bln in September 2017

UK: Public sector net borrowing decreased by £0.7 bln to £5.9 bln in September 2017By Eren Sengezer
"Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) decreased by £0.7 billion to £5.9 billion in September 2017, compared with September 2016; this is the lowest September net borrowing since 2007," the Office for National Statistics of the UK announced on Friday.
Key highlights:
- Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) decreased by £2.5 billion to £32.5 billion in the current financial year-to-date (April 2017 to September 2017).
- The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast that public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) will be £58.3 billion during the financial year ending March 2018.
- Public sector net debt (excluding both public sector banks and Bank of England) was £1,637.8 billion at the end of September 2017.
- Central government net cash requirement decreased by £30.8 billion to £25.0 billion in the current financial year-to-date.
