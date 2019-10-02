UK proposals seem to fall foul of established EU red lines - Citibank

According to Reuters, regarding British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals, Citibank said that they seem to fall "fouls of established EU red lines."

"We think the prospects for a deal continue to look weak. If a deal is not forthcoming, we expect an extension to be secured and a general election to follow subsequently," Citi told Reuters.

"Putting forward new plans at such a late stage, and on a ‘take it or leave it’ basis, sets up a clear blame-game in the event of an extension and a general election."