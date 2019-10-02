UK proposals seem to fall foul of established EU red lines - Citibank

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

According to Reuters, regarding British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals, Citibank said that they seem to fall "fouls of established EU red lines."

 "We think the prospects for a deal continue to look weak. If a deal is not forthcoming, we expect an extension to be secured and a general election to follow subsequently," Citi told Reuters.

"Putting forward new plans at such a late stage, and on a ‘take it or leave it’ basis, sets up a clear blame-game in the event of an extension and a general election."

 

