UK pro-Brexit lawmaker Smith: We are concerned with DUP's position

Pro-Brexit British Lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that they are concerned with the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) position on the recently announced Brexit deal.

"I reserve my position on whether to vote for the deal," Smith said. "We have concerns around how consent will work on Northern Ireland."

Meanwhile, citing three sources familiar with talks, Bloomberg in the last hour reported that the DUP won't vote for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal.

The GBP/USD pair continued to pull away from daily highs and was last seen trading at 1.2870, still adding 0.3% on the day.