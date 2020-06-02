UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering hope of refuge to 3 million Hong Kong people,

A number of media outlets are reporting on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has been reported to be offering hope of refuge to 3 million Hong Kong people, as reported in the Times and South China Morning Post. The Times reports that the route into the UK and possible citizenship if Beijing removes freedom while in the South China Morning Post, it is repeated that UK PM Johnson is prepared to change UK immigration rules if Beijing imposes its national security law on Hong Kong.
Market implications
In earlier news, The United Kingdom warned China on Tuesday not to cross the Rubicon over Hong Kong, saying the People’s Republic should step back and adhere to its international obligations over the former British colony, Reuters reported.
“The ball is in the court of the government in China, it has a choice to make here,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament.
“It can cross the Rubicon and violate the autonomy and the rights of the people of Hong Kong or it can step back, understand the widespread concern of the international community and live up to its responsibilities as a leading member of the international community.
The implications are clearly negative for financial markets ina worst-case scenario.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slowly approaching 0.6900 ahead of Q1 GDP
The Australian dollar remains among the best performers after a steady RBA. The next challenge comes in the form of growth data for the first quarter of the year.
USD/JPY bullish breakout amid moderate optimism
Following a two-week consolidative phase, the USD/JPY pair has broken higher on market’s hopes related to economic reopenings and in spite of the broad dollar’s weakness.
3 main reasons Bitcoin’s price plummeted 14% in 15 minutes to $8,600
Before the price correction occurred, the funding rate for Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) hovered at around 0.16% and 0.19%, respectively.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since May 21st at $1,745 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn during the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,732, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
WTI trades in session’s highs near $36.50 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s highs as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls remain in charge as the market broke above the 36.00 resistance.