UK press: ONS understates inflation, may force the BOE to hike rates rapidly

UK press: ONS understates inflation, may force the BOE to hike rates rapidlyBy Omkar Godbole
An article from the UK Times says a mistake by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) has led to inflation being understated and shall release a correction today.
Key points
ONS is expected to reveal that companies' employment costs have been rising faster than previously expected
Pressure may build more rapidly on the Bank of England to rate interest rates
