UK prepared to pay up to EUR 40bln for Brexit divorce bill - Telegraph

UK prepared to pay up to EUR 40bln for Brexit divorce bill - TelegraphBy Dhwani Mehta
The Telegraph quoted three sources familiar with the negotiations on Sunday, noting that the UK officials are considering a plan to pay upto EUR 40 billion after leaving the UK in March 2019.
Key Points:
British officials were likely to offer to pay €10 billion a year for three years after leaving the EU in March 2019, then finalise the total alongside detailed trade talks
Payments would only be made as part of a deal that included a trade agreement
"We know (the EU's) position is 60 billion euros, but the actual bottom line is 50 billion euros. Ours is closer to 30 billion euros but the actual landing zone is 40 billion euros, even if the public and politicians are not all there yet"
"A second Whitehall source said Britain's bottom line was "30 billion euros to 40 billion euros" and a third source said Prime Minister Theresa May was willing to pay "north of 30 billion euros"
