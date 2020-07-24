UK Preliminary Manufacturing PMI rises to 53.6 in July vs. 52.0 expected, GBP/USD unfazed

- UK Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 53.6 in July.
- Services PMI in the UK rises to 56.6 in July.
- GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2740 on the data release.
The UK manufacturing and services sector activities quickened its pace of expansion in July, the preliminary report from IHS Markit showed this Friday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to a 16-month high of 53.6 in July versus 52.0 expected and 50.1 – June’s final reading.
Meanwhile, the Flash UK Services Business Activity Index for July hit 60-month highs of 56.6 versus June’s final readout of 47.1 and 51.1 expected.
Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, commented on the survey
"The UK economy started the third quarter on a strong footing as business continued to reopen doors after the COVID-19 lockdown. The surge in business activity in July will fuel expectations that the economy will return to growth in the third quarter after having suffered the sharpest contraction in modern history during the second quarter.”
"However, while the recession looks to have been brief, the scars are likely to be deep. Even with the July rebound there’s a long way to go before the output lost to the pandemic is regained and, while businesses grew more optimistic about the year ahead, a V-shaped recovery is by no means assured. "New orders showed only a relatively small rise in July.”
FX implications
The above forecasts UK Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI fails to inspire the GBP bulls, as GBP/USD trades modestly flat at 1.2735. Markets also shrugged-off robust UK Retail Sales data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.