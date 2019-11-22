UK Preliminary Manufacturing PMI drops to 48.3, Cable hits multi-day lows

- UK Manufacturing PMI falls sharply from six-month highs.
- UK Services PMI enters contraction in November.
The UK manufacturing sector activity contraction quickened sharply in the month of November, the very first preliminary report from IHS Markit showed this Friday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to two-month lows of 48.3 in November versus 49.0 expected and six-month highs of 49.6 – October’s final reading.
Meanwhile, the Flash UK Services Business Activity Index for November came in at 40-month lows of 48.6 versus October’s final readout of 50.0 and 50.0 expected.
Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, commented on the survey
“With an upcoming general election adding to Brexit-related uncertainty about the outlook, it’s no surprise to see UK businesses reporting falling output and orders in November. The decline signalled by the flash PMI follows stagnation in October and adds to what has been the survey’s worst spell since the recession of 2008-9.”
"The weak survey data puts the economy on course for a 0.2% drop in GDP in the fourth quarter, and also pushes the PMI further into territory that would normally be associated with the Bank of England adding more stimulus to the economy.”
"While Brexit issues such as stock-building and car factory closures have led to volatile GDP data so far this year, making monetary policymaking especially difficult and encouraging the Bank of England to sit on its hands until the fog clears, the PMI surveys are not only warning that the underlying trend in the economy is deteriorating markedly, but also that the labour market is cooling.”
FX Implications
UK Preliminary PMIs disappointment is adding to the latest declines in the pound, with GBP/USD now meandering near five-day lows of 1.2873.
