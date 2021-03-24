UK Preliminary Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 57.9 in March, GBP/USD extends the bounce

UK Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 57.9 in Mar.

Services PMI in the UK jumps to 56.8 in Mar, a big beat.

GBP/USD sees a 10-pips rise on the upbeat UK PMIs.

The UK manufacturing and services sector activities continue to improve in March, the preliminary report from IHS Markit showed this Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to 40-month highs of 57.9 in March versus 55.0 expected and 55.1 – February’s final reading.

Meanwhile, the Flash UK Services Business Activity Index for March rose to 56.8 versus February’s final readout of 49.5 and 51.0 expected. The index returned to growth and reached the highest in seven months.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, commented on the survey

“The UK economy rebounded from two months of decline in March, with business activity growing at its fastest rate since last August as children returned to schools, businesses prepared for the reopening of the economy and the vaccine roll-out boosted confidence.”

“Companies reported an influx of new orders on a scale exceeded only once in almost four years, and business expectations for growth in the year ahead surged to the highest since comparable data were first available in 2012. Employment consequently rose for the first time since the pandemic struck as firms expanded capacity in response to the new inflows of work and a brighter outlook.”

FX implications

The upbeat UK Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMIs offered extra zest to the GBP bulls, as GBP/USD extended the bounce towards 1.3750.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3726, lower by 0.18% on the day.