UK Prelim GDP at 0.3% QoQ in Q3 vs. 0.4% expected; GBP/USD moves little

The first estimate of the UK GDP came in to show that the economy expanded by 0.3% QoQ during the third quarter of 2019, as against a 0.2% contraction recorded in the previous quarter but falling short of consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 0.4%. On a monthly basis, the UK economy contracted by 0.1%, on expected lines, and the yearly growth rate decelerated more than expected to 1.0% as compared to 1.3% previous. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to the release and extended its sideways consolidative price action around the 1.2800 round-figure mark.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.