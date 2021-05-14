UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Easing of coronavirus restrictions to go ahead as planned

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman noted on Friday that so far they have not seen any evidence or data to suggest the UK has to move away from plans to ease restrictions, as reported by Reuters.

"We've announced the changes that are taking place on Monday and the prime minister said yesterday himself he expects they will go ahead," the spokesman added.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these comments. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.7% on the day at 7,011.