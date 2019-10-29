Bill Diviney, senior economist at ABN AMRO, suggests that in the UK, the Conservatives currently enjoy a 10-15 point lead in opinion polls over their nearest rival, the Labour Party, but this proved disastrous for the Conservatives in 2017, with the party losing its majority in parliament.
Key Quotes
“The coming election’s predictability is further complicated by the UK’s first-past-the-post electoral system – a ‘winner takes all’ system where parties can win seats with a minority of the vote share in a given constituency, so long as they have the most votes. This did not pose problems when elections in the UK were two-horse races between right/left, Conservatives/Labour. However, the Lib Dems (pro-remain) and Brexit Party (pro-no deal Brexit) have both attracted voters from the main parties, and so extrapolating national polling to the constituency level could yield misleading predictions of the actual outcome.”
“With that said, of the likely scenarios – a Conservative majority, another hung parliament (similar to now), or a ‘Remain alliance’ (Labour and LibDem) victory – all lead to relatively benign outcomes for financial markets.”
“The Conservatives will campaign on the basis of their deal (whereas the risk before was that they would campaign for a no-deal Brexit), and another hung parliament or Remain alliance victory would likely lead to another referendum pitting PM Johnson’s deal (or some soft Brexit variant) against Remain. In any case, the risk of a no-deal disorderly Brexit is substantially lower than it was previously.”
EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.28 as Johnson will try approving elections again
GBP/UDS is falling toward 1.28. UK PM Johnson will attempt to set elections for December after failing on Monday. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.
USD/JPY consolidates recent gains to near 3-month tops, around 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls took some breather near the very important 200-day SMA resistance. The focus shifts to FOMC decision on Wednesday and Thursday’s BoJ meeting.
Gold ticks higher to $1495 area, upside seems limited
Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and edged higher to refresh daily tops, around the $1495 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Trump's trade hope lifts markets, Boris brings elections to parliament, Bitcoin bruised by Chinese warning
US President Donald Trump has said that most of the trade deal with China is done, pushing stocks higher. Commodity currencies are up, and USD/JPY is close to the highs, trading around 109.