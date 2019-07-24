TD Securities analysts point out that there is no top-tier data today, but plenty to watch in politics for the UK economy.

Key Quotes

“Theresa May will hold her final PMQs at midday, and then see the Queen to offer her resignation. The Queen will then appoint Mr Johnson as PM later in the afternoon, after which he'll deliver a short speech in front of 10 Downing Street, which reportedly will have a domestic focus. We also expect to see a slew of Cabinet resignations before Theresa May resigns, from those who will not support a no-deal Brexit.”