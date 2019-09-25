UK politics: SNP's Blackford says could accept Corbyn as interim PM – GBP/USD struggles

Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK parliament, has said that his party could accept Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as interim prime minister. His party would do that to stop a no-deal Brexit. An interim PM could officially ask the EU for an extension of Brexit and then call an election. The SNP, Liberal Democrats, and Conservative rebels were previously reluctant to support the hard-left leader of the opposition.

GBP/USD has extended its falls in response, trading at 1.2440. Support awaits at 1.2390 and resistance at 1.2500.

Parliament reconvenes later today after the UK Supreme Court ruled the government's proroguing of the House of Commons is unlawful. PM Boris Johnson has cut short his visit to the UN General Assembly in New York and will face the political chaos. He has rejected calls for his resignation.