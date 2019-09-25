UK politics: SNP's Blackford says could accept Corbyn as interim PM – GBP/USD struggles

Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK parliament, has said that his party could accept Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as interim prime minister. His party would do that to stop a no-deal Brexit. An interim PM could officially ask the EU for an extension of Brexit and then call an election. The SNP, Liberal Democrats, and Conservative rebels were previously reluctant to support the hard-left leader of the opposition.
GBP/USD has extended its falls in response, trading at 1.2440. Support awaits at 1.2390 and resistance at 1.2500.
Parliament reconvenes later today after the UK Supreme Court ruled the government's proroguing of the House of Commons is unlawful. PM Boris Johnson has cut short his visit to the UN General Assembly in New York and will face the political chaos. He has rejected calls for his resignation.
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, lower. President Trump criticized China in the UN despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, off the highs. Optimism from parliament's reconvening has faded as the next steps are unclear. There is no breakthrough in Brexit talks.
China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within the striking distance of near three-week tops set in the previous session.
US Democrats have announced they will move to impeach President Donald Trump. The move weighed on markets and pushed safe-havens such as the yen higher.