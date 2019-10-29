According to analysts at TD Securities, politics are again at the centre-stage for the UK economy, after on Monday the EU signed off on an Article 50 extension to 31 January, but with exit dates on 1 Dec or 1 Jan if the Withdrawal Agreement is passed.

Key Quotes

“Parliament also voted down an election on Monday via the FTPA (requiring a 2/3 majority), but on Tuesday a new bill will be put forward that requires just 50%+1 of MPs to trigger a December election (ie, without Labour support).”

“The SNP and Lib Dems are likely to support it if the election is held Dec 9, 10, or 11, while the Conservatives are reportedly proposing the 12th. The full bill will need to pass both the Commons and the Lords, which could be a tall stretch this week, but do-able by early next week.”