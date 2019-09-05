Analysts at TD Securities point out that in the UK, MPs approved a bill mandating an Article 50 extension should they not agree to a deal by 19 October, and also rebuffed Boris Johnson's attempt to trigger a 15 October election.

Key Quotes

“The Extension Bill heads to the House of Lords now for a final few days of showdown there. In a procedural tactic by the government, aimed at ambushing the bill, an amendment requiring Theresa May’s deal to be put to a vote yet again was also passed.”

“The rebels don’t think the amendment carries legal weight. Focus now turns to a possible repeat vote on Monday, when Boris Johnson will again seek a 15 Oct election. While Labour is more likely to support it if the Extension Bill is approved by the weekend, it's still not a guarantee.”