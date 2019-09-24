Analysts at TD Securities suggest that in the UK, the Supreme Court hands down its decision on Boris Johnson's move to prorogue Parliament for 5 weeks at 10:30am BST.

Key Quotes

“If the government loses the case, it will be up to the courts to recommend a subsequent course of action, and we could see MPs returning to the House of Commons earlier than the currently-scheduled 14 October. This could give them additional time to tighten up some of their rules to prevent Boris Johnson from seeking a No-Deal Brexit.”

“If on the other hand the government wins, this leaves risks elevated that the government prorogues Parliament again in the last days of October as the country heads out of the EU. In either case, both sides likely have strategies prepared for each outcome, and this decision may not affect Brexit negotiations much ahead of the 31 October deadline.”