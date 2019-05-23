UK politics and Eurozone PMIs amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, in the UK, key focus is on the Conservative Party's response to the results of the European parliamentary elections today.
Key Quotes
“The Conservative Party is likely to suffer a heavy defeat and Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party may be the biggest party of all. It is highly likely that the defeat would cause Prime Minister Theresa May to resign.”
“In the euro area, we will get both the flash PMIs and German ifo for May, as well as the ECB minutes form the April meeting. We see scope for a very limited rebound in the manufacturing PMI to 48.3 on the back of the improving order situation in the April survey. However, the latest negative developments in the trade negotiations between the US and China will weigh on the PMIs going forward and a dent in business expectations might already be visible in today's German ifo print.”
“The ECB minutes from the April meeting may prove uneventful for the market. While we are interested in the discussions on inflation and the growth outlook, we doubt there will be any new colour on this, or on the potential 'tiering system' and the upcoming TLTRO3 modalities.”
“In the US, we also get the Markit preliminary PMIs for May, which should give us a clue to how growth has performed in Q2. Recently, manufacturing PMIs have added to the signs that the economy is set to slow and that the manufacturing sector is not immune to what happens in the rest of the world.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.