UK: Political whispers: ANZ

UK: Political whispers: ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
The political backdrop in the UK over Brexit remains fraught with rumours swirling that foreign secretary Boris Johnson will resign if PM Theresa May doesn’t deliver his preference for an early and decisive break with Europe, notes the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“His resignation, if it materialises, may be welcomed by the GBP as it would suggest the cabinet is behind Chancellor Hammond’s view that the economy needs more time to exit the EU (i.e. a three year extension).”
