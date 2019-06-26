UK: Political uncertainty making GBP vulnerable - Rabobank

Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, points out that the expectations of a no deal Brexit have risen which is a direct consequence of the political stance of Boris Johnson, the frontrunner in the election of Conservative Party leader.
Key Quotes
“In view of the political uncertainty, GBP is clearly vulnerable. The EUR/GBP0.90 level is a key psychological level for the pound, but is it likely to be repeatedly threatened ahead of the Brexit deadline on October 31 given the risk of a no deal Brexit.”
“Bookies odds and opinion polls suggest that Boris Johnson would currently win 60% to 80% of the vote of Tory party members. The results of the European Party elections in May made it clear that many Tory voters were ready to desert to the Brexit Party if the government continued to stall over Brexit. All contenders for the leadership vote duly hardened their Brexit positions.”
“In view of the fears associated with a no deal Brexit, GBP investors would favour a UK government led by Hunt over Johnson. That said, the higher risk that Johnson would be prepared to go head to head with parliament over a no deal Brexit brings in the potential of a no confidence vote. This could lead to a general election.”
“The degree of uncertainty associated with the outcome of any general election and the policies of any new government would likely to be huge. The implication is that GBP volatility could increase. If Brexit is delayed into next year we see room for some relief and for EUR/GBP to drop back to the 0.86 area on a 6 month view. On a no deal Brexit, we expect EUR/GBP to push towards parity.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold: Bulls trying to defend 100-hour SMA, ahead of $1400 mark
The mentioned handle coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the $1342-$1439 recent upsurge, which if broken decisively would be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and trigger further intraday weakness.
Fed comments kill investors' buzz
Equity markets are looking a little flat on Wednesday after the Fed took the wind out of its sails and massaged expectations ahead of the July meeting