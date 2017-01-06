UK PMI and US ISM amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

The research team at Danske Bank suggests that today we have PMI releases for May in the UK, Norway, Sweden, Spain and Italy, and US ISM manufacturing which will be amongst market movers.

Key Quotes

“In the US, we will also get the ADP job report where the market consensus is for 180,000 new jobs being created in May, up from 177,000 in April. The US ISM index is expected to decline slightly to 54.6 in May from 54.8 in April, according to market consensus.”



“For the UK PMI release, as the PMI manufacturing index for the euro area increased slightly in May, there may be upside risk to our expectation of a slight fall in the UK index.”