British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that they will be introducing low-tax investment zones across the UK, as reported by Reuters. "Alongside the tax statement that the Chancellor (finance minister) will lay out, he’ll also lay out a series of supply-side reforms to make our economy more productive over the long-term, in areas like financial services," Truss added.
Regarding a potential trade agreement with the US, Truss reiterated that they are open to negotiating a trade deal when the US is ready to do so.
Market reaction
Following these comments, the British pound stays under bearish pressure. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.1330, where it was down 0.45% on a daily basis.
