UK PM Liz Truss's spokesman said in a statement on Monday, “the government is committed to a growth agenda.”

PM held a political cabinet call at 1000 this morning.

Finance Minister told the cabinet because of the worsening global economic situation govt is adjusting its programme while remaining committed to long-term reforms to improve growth.

The Chancellor said that he will meet with all secretaries of state this week to decide on future spending plans which will then be submitted to the office for budget responsibility on Friday.

There will be further measures on Oct 31, confident that supply side measures will have an impact.

We believe economic stability is important, that’s why we’ve made changes.

It is right to acknowledge the circumstances and to change course, no single factor prompted it.

On energy package, further details on measures post-April will be set out in advance.

Govt conscious of the impact on borrowing costs and servicing our debt in making changes.

Dismisses idea that the finance minister is now in control rather than the PM.

PM and Chancellor are committed to increasing defence spending but will set out details later.

Asked if PM has a credibility problem, says she is listening and making the difficult decisions to provide stability.