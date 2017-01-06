UK PM Theresa May to seek a 'good deal for city' in Brexit talks – City AM

UK PM Theresa May to seek a 'good deal for city' in Brexit talks – City AMBy Dhwani Mehta
In an interview published late Thursday by the CityAM newspaper, and as cited by Bloomberg, the UK PM Theresa May noted that she will seek a good deal for London’s financial services district during her Brexit negotiations.
Key Quotes:
“We need to make sure we’re getting a good deal for the City.”
“It has taken many years for the City to build up those expertise, to build up that ecosystem [and it] can’t be done by somebody else at the drop of a hat.”
May also repeated her stance in favor of transitional arrangements to help ease
It “isn’t in anybody’s interests to simply walk towards a position where there’s a cliff edge.”
“People will need a time to adjust.”