UK PM Theresa May to say "ball is in EU's court"

Prime Minister Theresa May will tell the European Union on today that "the ball is in their court". The Downing Street office said, "PM will use a speech in the House of Commons to urge both sides to show "flexibility" over Brexit.

“Achieving that partnership will require leadership and flexibility, not just from us but from our friends, the 27 nations of the EU. And as we look forward to the next stage, the ball is in their court. But I am optimistic we will receive a positive response. Because what we are seeking is not just the best possible deal for us – but also the best possible deal for our European friends too,” she is expected to say.