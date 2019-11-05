UK PM Spokesperson: UK PM Johnson urged US Pres. Trump to lift tariffs on goods including scotch whiskey

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement late-Tuesday, the UK PM urged the US President Trump to lift tariffs on goods including scotch whiskey, in a telephonic conversation.

PM Johnson also called on the US President not to impose tariffs on car exports, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair keeps its overnight consolidative mode intact around 1.2880, as the UK-US trade positive headlines fail to impress the GBP bulls. On Tuesday, the Cable stood resilient to broad-based US dollar surge, triggered by a 4% rally in the US Treasury yields after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data surpassed expectations by a big margin.