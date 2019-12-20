UK PM Spokesman: We have done preparatory work on new trade deals with other countries

The UK has done preparatory work on new trade deals with other countries and the government will get on with them once Brexit is completed, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday, per Reuters.

"The EU is fully signed up to a December 31 timetable for a trade deal," the spokesman added.

The GBP/USD pair, which gained traction on the upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data earlier in the day, was last seen trading at 1.3047, adding 0.3% on a daily basis.