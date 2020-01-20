UK PM spokesman: We are seeking a Canada style free trade deal with the EU

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman was out with some comments in the last hour and said that the government will set out in public what it wants to seek to achieve in a future partnership with the EU.

Additional quotes:

There will be equivalence once we leave the EU.

There will be no alignment with EU rules when we have full control over our laws.

We are seeking a Canada-style free trade agreement.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair has managed to reverse an early dip and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls attempting a move beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark.