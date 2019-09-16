UK PM spokesman: Proposed solutions to the backstop in a number of different areas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they have proposed solutions to the Northern Ireland backstop in a number of different areas.

"We are seeking a deal and will take right steps to achieve that," the spokesman added.

Markets are now waiting for the headlines that will come out of today's lunch meeting between PM Johnson and European Commiğssion President Juncker.

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.35% on the day at 1.2455.