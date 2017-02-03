UK PM spokesman: PM has been clear that the "Brexit Bill" should be passed without amendment

UK Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman was out on wires, via Reuters, noting that PM has been clear that the bill to trigger Article 50 should be passed without amendments.

The statement followed after the House of Lords vote on Wednesday defeated govt. motion by 358 to 256 to guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK once the country leave the European bloc.

Meanwhile the GBP/USD pair maintained its bearish bias for the fifth straight session and remained below 1.2300 handle, albeit has rebounded from multi-week lows touched in the last hour.