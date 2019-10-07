UK PM spokesman: Not willing to see Northern Ireland in a different customs territory

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes repeating that they are not willing to see Northern Ireland in a different customs territory.
"The first step we need is to sit down with the European Union (EU) for detailed discussions on the proposal," the spokesman added. "We are ready to talk to the EU at a pace to secure a deal but if this is to be possible, the EU must match the compromises Britain has made."
When asked about the possible use of a time-limited backstop, the spokesman said that's not what they are seeking.
The GBP/USD pair recovered slightly in the last minutes and was last seen trading at 1.2320, down 0.1% on the day
