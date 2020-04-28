UK PM spokesman: Not at the point of wanting to change social distancing measures

"We have set out that we will review social distancing measures by May 7 and the government is focused on that date," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday. The spokesman further noted that the UK is not at the point of wanting to change social distancing measures.

Additional takeaways

"Every death is a tragedy and we are working night and day to give care homes the support they need."

"Tracing app is a key part of surveillance programme, but first we need to meet the five tests."

"Scientific review of wearing face coverings outside has been sent to ministers, they are considering the advice."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE Index largely ignored these comments and was last up 1.7% on the day at 5,947 points.