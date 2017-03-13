UK PM Spokesman: Govt. wants Brexit bill to pass un-amended - RTRS

Ahead of the Brexit bill amendments debate in the Parliament, the UK PM spokesman is out on wires, via Reuters, noting that UK government wants the Brexit bill to pass without any amendments and will not agree to any changes in Brexit bill that will compromise EU negotiations.

He further added that Parliament will be engaged through Brexit process and afterwards.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair held on to its recovery gains and is currently placed comfortably above the 1.2200 handle.

