UK PM May’s Spokeswoman: UK ready to intensify Brexit talks with the EU

UK PM May’s Spokeswoman: UK ready to intensify Brexit talks with the EUBy Haresh Menghani
The UK PM Theresa May's spokeswoman was out on wires in the past hour saying that UK was ready to intensify Brexit talks with the EU, though nothing has been formally agreed yet.
Additional quotes:
Decision on whether UK/EU will move on to negotiation of future relationship by October will be discussed in further talks
Govt. to public position paper on post-Brexit science and innovation relationship with EU on Wednesday
