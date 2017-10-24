UK PM May's Spokesman: Priority is to provide businesses with certainty

UK PM May's Spokesman: Priority is to provide businesses with certaintyBy Haresh Menghani
UK PM May's spokesman was out with a statement on Tuesday saying that the priority was to provide businesses with certainty
Key quotes:
• Believes broad outline of Brexit implementation period can be agreed quickly
• Doesn't have fixed timeline on when framework of implementation period will be agreed
