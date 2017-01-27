UK PM May's meeting with US President Trump in the limelight - BBH

Research Team at BBH suggests that the UK Prime Minister May's meeting with US President Trump will be in the limelight for today’s session.

Key Quotes

“The most May can hope for are some friendly words about the potential for a free trade agreement with the US. It does fit in with Trump's seeming antipathy toward the EU and his support for Brexit. Trump also favors bilateral agreements over the multilateral efforts. However, such an agreement is hardly imminent. The UK is still a member of the EU and cannot negotiate a bilateral agreement.”

“The new US Administration's trade focus is on NAFTA. Ironically, May is embracing global trade and international cooperation as the US seems to be distancing itself from such goals. Although she shares the criticism of the liberal internationalist interventionism, she recognizes that if the UK and US take a step back, others (like Russia and China) will take a step forward.”