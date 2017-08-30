UK PM May: UK looking to replicate EU's external trade deals post-Brexit

More comments flowing in from the UK PM Theresa May, as she speaks on a business trip to Japan designed to allay Brexit fears.

Key Quotes:

“We have been one of the member states sitting around the EU table that have been pressing the EU to move forward on this deal with Japan. We think this is an important deal for the EU.”

“I think we will give businesses certainty, which is what business wants at the point at which we leave.”

“We have been one of the member states sitting around the EU table that have been pressing the EU to move forward on this deal with Japan. We think this is an important deal for the EU.”