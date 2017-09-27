UK PM May to speak at the BOE conference on Thursday

UK PM May to speak at the BOE conference on ThursdayBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports that the UK PM Theresa May is expected to speak on free markets and fiscal prudence at the Bank of England conference scheduled later on Thursday.
According to an extract of her speech provided by the government, May will say – “A free market economy ... is unquestionably the best, and indeed the only sustainable means of increasing the living standards of everyone.”
