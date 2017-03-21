UK PM May to reject demand for new ‘Scexit’ referendum

As per the report in The Times, UK PM Theresa May is set to reject Nicola Sturgeon’s demand for a new vote on Scottish referendum, popularly known as ‘Scexit’, regardless of the result of the vote in the Scottish parliament later today.

The report says “Sources in the UK government have made it clear that the prime minister will refuse to open any negotiations with Scottish ministers on a second independence poll even if, as expected, Holyrood votes to call for a new ballot.”

As per City experts, Scotland’s economy is not in a good shape, given the lower oil revenues; hence it is in their interest to remain the part of the UK.