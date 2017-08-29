UK PM May to begin 3-day visit to Japan

UK PM May to begin 3-day visit to JapanBy Omkar Godbole
UK PM Theresa May seeks to allay Brexit concerns during her three-day visit to Japan, says BBC report.
PM May will be accompanied by Trade Secretary Liam Fox and 15 business executives. May said on Tuesday, “My discussions with PM Abe will focus on how we can prepare the ground for an ambitious free-trade agreement after Brexit, based on the EU-Japan agreement which I very much hope is nearing conclusion.”
Japan is focused on concluding the trade deal with EU and May will want to make sure that UK has continuity.
However, the UK will be unable to sign any deal until it has left the EU
