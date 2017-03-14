UK PM May: The Queen will approve the Government's Brexit Bill in days

UK PM May: The Queen will approve the Government's Brexit Bill in daysBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Theresa May promises to inform MPs she has formally triggered Article 50 by end of March, as reported by the Independent.
Key headlines
- The Queen will approve the Government's Brexit Bill in days
- I promise to to inform MPs she had formally triggered Article 50 before the end of March
- This will be defining moment for our whole country as we begin to forge a new relationship with Europe and a new role for ourselves in the world
- We will be a strong, self-governing, global Britain with control once again over our borders and our laws
- We will use this moment of opportunity to build a stronger economy and a fairer society