UK PM May planning a big speech on Brexit in late-Sept - BBG

UK PM May planning a big speech on Brexit in late-Sept - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg reports that the UK PM Theresa May is planning to deliver a big speech in late-September to make a case for continuous talks with her European counterparts, in an effort to inject urgency into the discussion and tilt the direction toward trade ahead of an October showdown.
She will explain how a raft of British position papers offer a vision of a “deep and special partnership” with the European Union, as reported by her team in the lead-up to an address that will unveil her latest thinking on Britain’s exit from the EU.
