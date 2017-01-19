UK PM May: Other economic data shows fundamental strength in the UK economy - BBG

UK PM May: Other economic data shows fundamental strength in the UK economy - BBGBy Felipe Erazo
According to Bloomberg TV, UK's Prime Minister Theresa May stated that she is looking at investment in critical national infrastructure in the UK and looking at national security issues. "We will publish proposals on national security implications of foreign takeovers of the UK infrastructure", May added.
Also, when asked about GBP weakness, the UK PM said that other economic data shows fundamental strength in the UK economy.