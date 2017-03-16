UK PM May: Now is not the time for second Scottish referendum - ITV News

By Haresh Menghani

As reported on ITV News, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that she will reject a demand from the First Minister of Scotland for an independence referendum in 2018-19.

Additional headlines:

   •   Now is not the time for a second referendum
   •   Right now we should be working together with Scotland on Brexit, not pulling apart
   •   To look at the issue of Scottish independence at this time would be unfair as people do not have the necessary information