UK PM May: Now is not the time for second Scottish referendum - ITV News

UK PM May: Now is not the time for second Scottish referendum - ITV NewsBy Haresh Menghani
As reported on ITV News, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that she will reject a demand from the First Minister of Scotland for an independence referendum in 2018-19.
Additional headlines:
• Now is not the time for a second referendum
• Right now we should be working together with Scotland on Brexit, not pulling apart
• To look at the issue of Scottish independence at this time would be unfair as people do not have the necessary information